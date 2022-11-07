49ers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are adding a wide receiver to their practice squad.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are set to sign Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and they must've liked what they saw.

Sharpe, who played 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, will bring a veteran presence to that locker room. He finished the 2021 season with 25 receptions for 230 yards and no touchdowns.

Before that, he spent one season with the Minnesota Vikings and three with the Tennessee Titans. His best individual season came in 2016 as a rookie when he amassed 41 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, he's played in 66 games and has compiled 117 receptions for 1,397 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sharpe is a former fifth-round pick out of UMass after playing at the school from 2012-15.