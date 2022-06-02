49ers Aren't Trading Deebo Samuel: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Whether he likes it or not, it appears Deebo Samuel is staying put in San Francisco.

On Wednesday night, 49ers general manager John Lynch doubled down on previous comments stating that the team will not trade their No. 1 offensive weapon ahead of the 2022 season.

"We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season," Lynch said, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Lynch.

"Then get him a new deal and make @19problemz happy!" one fan suggested.

"Bro he doesn’t even wanna be there. Free that man," another said.

Samuel reportedly requested a trade away from the San Francisco organization just days before the 2022 NFL Draft. The dynamic wide receiver is scheduled to earn $3.986 million on the final year of his rookie contract this coming season.

Samuel exploded for a breakout season in 2021, earning Pro-Bowl and All-Pro selections behind 1,770 total yards and 14 rushing and receiving touchdowns. With these numbers, the 26-year-old star is in line to become one of the league's top free agents in 2023.

San Francisco leadership seems convinced they'll be able to work things out with Samuel ahead of his fourth NFL season. If they don't, they'll have a huge gap to fill on the offensive side of the ball.