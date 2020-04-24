The Spun

49ers, Bucs Agree To First Trade Of The 2020 NFL Draft

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The 2020 NFL Draft finally has a trade.

The first 12 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft were made in proper order with no moves. That is changing with pick No. 13, though.

San Francisco is reportedly trading out of the No. 13 spot. Tampa Bay is reportedly trading into that spot from No. 14.

The Buccaneers are likely going after an offensive tackle. Tampa Bay signed 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract this offseason. He needs some better protection.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates has the full details of the trade. A couple of picks are involved.

Perhaps this will get the ball rolling on more movement in the mid-to-late slots of the first round. It was somewhat surprising to not have any trades through the first 12 picks.

The NFL Draft is being televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

