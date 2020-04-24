49ers, Bucs Agree To First Trade Of The 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft finally has a trade.

The first 12 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft were made in proper order with no moves. That is changing with pick No. 13, though.

San Francisco is reportedly trading out of the No. 13 spot. Tampa Bay is reportedly trading into that spot from No. 14.

The Buccaneers are likely going after an offensive tackle. Tampa Bay signed 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract this offseason. He needs some better protection.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates has the full details of the trade. A couple of picks are involved.

The 49ers trade: Pick 13, 245 The Bucs trade: Pick 14, 117 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Perhaps this will get the ball rolling on more movement in the mid-to-late slots of the first round. It was somewhat surprising to not have any trades through the first 12 picks.

The NFL Draft is being televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.