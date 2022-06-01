49ers Coach Makes His Opinion On Trey Lance Very Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance continues to gain fans within the 49ers organization.

On Wednesday, Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the 22-year-old QB is developing as a team leader and challenging San Francisco's defense on the practice field.

"He’s zipping it [past] us a lot," Ryans said. "He’s doing a great job. Good to see him come into own as a leader [and] take control of [the] team. We’re fired up for Trey and what he can do for us."

With the path essentially cleared for Trey Lance to take over the 49ers starting job, it has not be nice for fans to hear positive updates on his development.

Even Niners legend Jerry Rice had some high praise for Lance in a recent interview with Boardroom. Saying:

I knew Trey was going to be special from the first day I talked to him.

Given what San Francisco gave up to get him, the 49ers will need Lance to be just that; special.

He showed flashes of playmaking ability in spot starts last year. But with added reps this offseason, he'll look to hit the ground running in 2022.