The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

A closeup of a 49ers football helmet. Kyle Shanahan revealed his starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens ahead of Week 3.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season.

Noting, Mariota”would give [the 49ers] flexibility.” With the former Heisman winner “either supporting Lance in a backup role or actually starting games if Lance needs a little more developmental time.”

And at a much lesser cost than [Jimmy] Garoppolo’s $25.5 million number for 2022.

Mariota would also “thrive off coach Kyle Shanahan’s designed runs while providing experience,” Fowler said.

It’s been a couple years since Marcus Mariota last made an NFL start. But in the limited action he’s seen, he’s proven to be a capable option when called upon.

That said, Tom Brady is still very much linked to the 49ers despite his retirement. As many speculate that he could find himself playing for his hometown team if/when he chooses to come back.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.