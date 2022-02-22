49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season.

Fowler: Mariota would 'make a lot of sense' in SF https://t.co/G0izeoGaJg — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) February 22, 2022

Noting, Mariota”would give [the 49ers] flexibility.” With the former Heisman winner “either supporting Lance in a backup role or actually starting games if Lance needs a little more developmental time.”

And at a much lesser cost than [Jimmy] Garoppolo’s $25.5 million number for 2022.

Mariota would also “thrive off coach Kyle Shanahan’s designed runs while providing experience,” Fowler said.

Marcus Mariota named most ‘underrated free agent’ quarterback heading into 2022 offseason https://t.co/XUTWvHI4Xk — Raiders Wire (@TheRaidersWire) February 19, 2022

It’s been a couple years since Marcus Mariota last made an NFL start. But in the limited action he’s seen, he’s proven to be a capable option when called upon.

That said, Tom Brady is still very much linked to the 49ers despite his retirement. As many speculate that he could find himself playing for his hometown team if/when he chooses to come back.