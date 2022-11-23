49ers Cornerback Calls Out DeAndre Hopkins

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had plenty to say about DeAndre Hopkins after San Francisco's 38-10 drumming of the Cardinals on Monday night.

Hopkins recorded nine catches for 91 yards against the Niners' defense with Ward primarily as the cover man.

But SF's DB was unimpressed. Telling reporters after the game:

D-Hop, he thinks he's a tough guy. He thinks he still one of the best receivers in the league and he's really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We're not scared of him. He thought we were scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.

Ward went on to call Hopkins out for "dirty play" before taking a jab at his PED suspension.

He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.

We'll have to wait for the season finale for a Round 2.