49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.

After a down season, Sermon was reportedly having a solid training camp. He eventually made the 53-man roster, but that didn't last too long.

The former Ohio State star is now looking for a new team. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the 49ers released Sermon.

Earlier this offseason, 49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear the team was pleased with Sermon's offseason.

"He worked incredibly hard and had a tremendous offseason," Lynch said. "Hasn’t showed up in the games, but throughout training camp has been one of our best players."

Apparently Sermon didn't do enough to keep his job.