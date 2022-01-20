49ers Defensive Coordinator Names Best Quarterback They’ve Faced

The San Francisco 49ers have a tough assignment this weekend against the Green Bay Packers — and Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the first to admit that.

When asked about the challenges of facing superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the first-year DC said the Packers QB the best signal caller they’ve faced all year.

“Aaron, his best throw is, man, he can make them all. Which makes him so difficult,” Ryans said, per Xavier Dixon of Niners Nation. “The back shoulder is definitely one of the toughest ones, just his accuracy on the deep ball is why you can tell he’ll be a future Hall of Famer. You don’t see guys throw the ball, they don’t spin it like Aaron does. And he just has an awesome touch, awesome feel. He’s very confident back there in the pocket. So, it’s definitely the best quarterback we’ve seen all year.”

In Week 3, Rodgers led the Packers on a game-winning field goal drive with no timeouts in the fourth quarter of 30-28 contest against Ryans’ San Francisco defense. The reigning league MVP finished the game with 261 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 23/33 passing.

After holding the high-caliber Cowboys offense to just 17 points in their Wild Card win, the 49ers defense will take on Rodgers and the Packers offense in a divisional round matchup on Saturday night.

The contest will kickoff in a primetime slot at 8:15 p.m. ET in Lambeau Field.