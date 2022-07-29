49ers Defensive Star To Miss Time After Knee Injury

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers stretches during practice for Super Bowl LIV at the Greentree Practice Fields on the campus of the University of Miami on January 31, 2020 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers veteran Arik Armstead suffered a knee injury during Day 1 of the team's training camp on Wednesday.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the eighth-year defensive end has been diagnosed with and MCL sprain and will miss at least the next few weeks.

Fortunately for the Niners, the injury is not considered to be serious.

“It’s nothing we’re too concerned about but it will take him some time away,” Shanahan added, per The Mercury News. “He thought it was just a bruise, because it didn’t bother him that bad, but it was hurting him a little after, then got the MRI, so we’ve got to hold him out a little bit.”

Armstead suffered the injury during the second snap of full-team drills on Wednesday. As a result, he missed practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Armstead is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career. Through 17 starts in 2021, the 28-year-old DE notched a career-high 63 tackles and 6.0 sacks — his highest sack total since he logged 10.0 in 2019.

Hopefully Armstead is able to make a speedy recovery and return to the field for the 49ers as soon as possible.