With a massive trade deal earlier today, the San Francisco 49ers moved up to No. 3 in the draft order — sending the Miami Dolphins their No. 12 overall pick, a 2021 third-round pick and 2022/2023 first round picks.

The 49ers have reportedly been trying to move up into the top five for several weeks now, engaging in discussions with the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 5), the Atlanta Falcons (No. 4) and the Dolphins. While the San Francisco franchise clearly aimed high by going after the No. 3 option, they didn’t shoot quite as high as they maybe could have.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers’ front office didn’t engage in any discussions with the New York Jets regarding their No. 2 overall pick.

49ers have been attempting to move into top five picks for several weeks now, per sources. They discussed trading up with Dolphins at 3, Falcons at 4, Bengals at 5 and ultimately decided to go as high as they could, per sources. There were no trade-up talks with the Jets at 2. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

For months, Trevor Lawrence has pretty much been a lock at No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And with Zach Wilson’s impressive pro day earlier today, the growing consensus is the Jets taking the BYU QB with the No. 2 pick.

As the top two QBs in the 2021 draft, Lawrence and Wilson both have the capacity to have a positive impact right off the bat. If the 49ers do select a quarterback with their newly-acquired No. 3 pick, the move would likely be a more longterm play.

According to reports from inside the the organization, that’s just fine.

While many originally believed today’s draft trade was to find an immediate replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo, that turned out to not be the case. The San Francisco front office is reportedly satisfied with their current starting quarterback — meaning this No. 3 pick will likely be used to acquire a 2021 backup/QB of the future.

With Lawrence and Wilson both likely off the board by the time the 49ers step up to the podium, the top remaining quarterback options will be Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.