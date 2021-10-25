49ers Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth’s Admission

San Francisco 49ers fans are not very happy with what Cris Collinsworth said about the team’s quarterback position on Sunday night.

The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this year. However, the team drafted Trey Lance at the top of the first round this past spring. Many fans are hoping that Lance will take over the starting job by the 2022 season.

Collinsworth is saying not so fast, though.

The veteran NFL analyst admitted on Sunday night that he could see Garoppolo holding onto the starting job for another “year or two” in San Francisco.

Cris Collinsworth just said Jimmy Garoppolo might play himself into the 49ers starting job "for another year or two." Uhhhhhh — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) October 25, 2021

While that’s just a comment by Collinsworth, it likely comes with intel from the 49ers organization. He’s probably spoken with members of the franchise and is relaying what he’s heard from inside the building.

“People mad about what Collinsworth saying Jimmy G could be playing himself into another year for SF should realize he’s probably relaying info he gets from the team during production meetings. Which will probably make you more mad,” Brian Peacock tweeted.

People mad about what Collinsworth saying Jimmy G could be playing himself into another year for SF should realize he’s probably relating info he gets from the team during production meetings. Which will probably make you more mad. — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) October 25, 2021

There’s still plenty of time left this season, so who knows what will happen with the 49ers quarterback position, but don’t be surprised if Jimmy G. is around for longer than anticipated.