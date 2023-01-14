49ers Fans Furious With Officials For Missed Call

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fans of the 49ers are pretty up in arms after uncalled penalty in which Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram appeared to twist the leg of Deebo Samuel after a tackle.

Samuel was incensed looking for a flag and it even led to a small dustup between the two teams before cooler heads prevailed.

Here's some of what people had to say on Twitter about the no-call:

"Of course it was Johnathan Abram," said Matt Miller.

"Pathetic move by Johnathan Abram," a user replied.

"Johnathan Abram. Bum," tweeted Kent Swanson.

"Dirty play by Johnathan Abram there," commented Raiders Report's Mitchell Renz.

"Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are not happy with Seattle DB Johnathan Abram, who twisted Samuel's ankle at the end of that play," reported NBCS Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

"It’s 2023 and Johnathan Abram still doing stupid shit to start fights."

The Seahawks find themselves down 23-17 with the fourth quarter fast approaching.