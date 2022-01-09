49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams.

Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival.

The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable prior to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rams, but he’s been ruled out about an hour before kickoff.

This is a tough blow to a 49ers team playing its final game of the regular season.

The 49ers and the Rams are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.