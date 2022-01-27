The Spun

49ers Get Encouraging Injury News On Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel runs down the field while carrying the football.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Late in the San Francisco 49ers’ thrilling divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers, superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the knee that left him “sore” heading into this week of practice.

But fortunately for Niners Nation, the team’s most deadly offensive weapon was not listed on today’s injury report.

Samuel participated fully in practice and gave an encouraging message to his head coach.

“Kyle, I got you!” he told Kyle Shanahan, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Samuel’s production on the San Francisco offense has been invaluable all season. Through 16 regular-season games this year, the rushing/receiving talent collected 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 rushing and receiving touchdowns. He logged 44 receiving yards and 39 rushing yards in Saturday’s win over the Packers.

If the Niners hope to take down the red-hot Rams in this weekend’s NFC Championship game, Deebo Samuel will need to continue to produce at an elite level.

Star defensive lineman Nick Bosa (not injury related/rest), center Alex Mack (not injury related/rest), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not participate in today’s practice.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) participated fully.

