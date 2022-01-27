49ers Get Encouraging Injury News On Deebo Samuel

Late in the San Francisco 49ers’ thrilling divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers, superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the knee that left him “sore” heading into this week of practice.

But fortunately for Niners Nation, the team’s most deadly offensive weapon was not listed on today’s injury report.

Samuel participated fully in practice and gave an encouraging message to his head coach.

“Kyle, I got you!” he told Kyle Shanahan, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

🏈George Kittle: Not on injury report today, good to go Sunday.



🏈Deebo Samuel was not on injury report today and Kyle Shanahan said Samuel told him, “Kyle, I got you!”



🏈Trent Williams did not practice today, but Shanahan said, “He believes he's playing, and so do I.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2022

Samuel’s production on the San Francisco offense has been invaluable all season. Through 16 regular-season games this year, the rushing/receiving talent collected 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 rushing and receiving touchdowns. He logged 44 receiving yards and 39 rushing yards in Saturday’s win over the Packers.

Deebo Samuel refused to let the #49ers lose pic.twitter.com/Ops3Oa8Oa9 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) January 23, 2022

If the Niners hope to take down the red-hot Rams in this weekend’s NFC Championship game, Deebo Samuel will need to continue to produce at an elite level.

Star defensive lineman Nick Bosa (not injury related/rest), center Alex Mack (not injury related/rest), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not participate in today’s practice.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) participated fully.