49ers Get Encouraging News At Practice On Thursday

This time of year, the NFL Playoffs become a war of attrition. The San Francisco 49ers won one of the battles on Thursday.

The 49ers advanced to the Divisional Round by beating the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but it came at a cost. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a sprained throwing shoulder, Nick Bosa exited with a concussion and Fred Warner left with an ankle injury.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Garoppolo, Bosa and Warner all practiced on Thursday, meaning they’ll most likely play on Saturday night.

Rookie defensive back Ambry Thomas and defensive end Jordan Willis were also practicing.

Everyone — Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas, Jordan Willis, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa — is out at 49ers practice today — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2022

This is the best news the 49ers could have hoped for. They need to be as close to full strength as possible to take down the Packers. The last thing San Francisco could have afforded is starting a rookie quarterback in a massive playoff game at Lambeau.

Garoppolo’s health is a concern, though. He is dealing with two injuries right now – one to his throwing thumb and the other to his throwing shoulder. Seeing that temperatures will sink to single digits on Saturday night, Kyle Shanahan may turn to his rushing attack more than ever against a Green Bay run defense with a few holes.

The less Garoppolo has to stand in the pocket and throw the ball, the better off the Niners will most likely be.