49ers Get Huge Boost On Defense Before Game vs. Commanders

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers just got a massive boost heading into this weekend's Week 16 contest.

On Friday, the team officially activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve to the active roster.

Kinlaw, a former No. 14 overall pick, has missed 24 regular-season games over the last two seasons due to a knee injury. The 49ers placed him on the injured reserve on October 15 of this year.

Without Kinlaw on the front line, the Niners rank 7th in NFL sacks per game with 2.8 so far this season. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa leads the way for his team with 15.5 sacks.

San Francisco leads the league in opposing rushing yards with just 74.7 yards per game allowed.

The Commanders are expected to get a huge defensive boost of their own as star defensive end Chase Young plans to take the field in tomorrow's contest.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in San Francisco.