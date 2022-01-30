49ers Get Major Boost For NFC Championship vs. Rams

The 49ers are a team that’s solid in all three phases of the game. On Sunday, San Francisco will be getting a key special teamer back for the NFC Championship game.

Per Niners reporter Akash Anavarathan, “49ers will get major special teams’ boost ahead of Sunday. They’ll get KR Trenton Cannon back and one of their key gunners.”

Cannon, a veteran running back, gave the 49ers 328 return yards this season. Averaging 20.5 yards per return with a long of 68.

Over San Francisco’s last six games against the Rams, they’ve won every encounter. Kyle Shanahan’s squad has given Sean McVay all he can handle dating back to 2019.

While the Rams have more marquee star power, the Niners as a unit are solid at seemingly every level of the game. Some don’t believe in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Jimmy G is 35-15 as a starter in San Fran.

I feel like The Jimmy Garoppolo Debate was already answered pretty convincingly by The Actual 49ers, who made a majorly aggressive trade to get a QB in the draft, making it clear their braintrust considers “having a better QB than Jimmy Garoppolo” to be critically important — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 28, 2022

Wins and losses are more than a QB stat, but Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have shown themselves to struggle with anyone else behind center.

Should be a fun one on Sunday.