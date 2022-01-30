The Spun

49ers Get Major Boost For NFC Championship vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the turf.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers are a team that’s solid in all three phases of the game. On Sunday, San Francisco will be getting a key special teamer back for the NFC Championship game.

Per Niners reporter Akash Anavarathan, “49ers will get major special teams’ boost ahead of Sunday. They’ll get KR Trenton Cannon back and one of their key gunners.”

Cannon, a veteran running back, gave the 49ers 328 return yards this season. Averaging 20.5 yards per return with a long of 68.

Over San Francisco’s last six games against the Rams, they’ve won every encounter. Kyle Shanahan’s squad has given Sean McVay all he can handle dating back to 2019.

While the Rams have more marquee star power, the Niners as a unit are solid at seemingly every level of the game. Some don’t believe in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Jimmy G is 35-15 as a starter in San Fran.

Wins and losses are more than a QB stat, but Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have shown themselves to struggle with anyone else behind center.

Should be a fun one on Sunday.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.