49ers Get Promising Deebo Samuel News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are closing in on getting their best offensive weapon back.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, star wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel is working out on Wednesday and there's a chance that he's back practicing with the team on Thursday.

This comes just two and a half weeks after he got hurt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had to be carted off the field with a knee and ankle injury and it looked to be really serious before an MRI confirmed that it wasn't as bad as originally feared.

The 49ers will be hoping that Samuel is ready to go for the playoffs as he takes their offense to another level. So far this season, Samuel has 54 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns and has also rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns off 41 carries.

The 49ers will try and win their ninth in a row this Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.