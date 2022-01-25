49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week.

Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.

The good news is x-rays came back negative. The bad news is the 49ers reportedly found older issues in the ankle that put his longterm outlook in jeopardy.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared more details during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“Trent Williams injury is something to watch.. I think he’s gonna go but it is alarming that Kyle Shanahan said that they found some old stuff in the X-ray,” Rapoport said. “And I was kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s not great.’ Because that means whatever’s going on in the ankle is probably not a minor thing.

“But guys play through a lot so I think he’ll be out there.”

From the sound of it, Trent Williams is going to tough it out and give it a go in the NFC Championship. But the full extent of his injury has yet to be known.

Williams is going to play a key role for the 49ers as they look to protect Jimmy Garoppolo from the Rams’ vicious defensive line.