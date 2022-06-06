49ers Have Excused Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week.

According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp.

The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season.

The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season.

This is a pretty clear indication Garoppolo probably won't be on the team this upcoming season.

Are the 49ers close to finding a trade partner for the veteran quarterback?

"This signals further that Garoppolo will not be on the team in 2022," 49ers Info tweeted.

"I said this back when the #Bears Week 1 opponent was announced- Trey Lance will be SF’s Week 1 starter. Not sure why that was ever in doubt," said Aaron Leming.

This also means Trey Lance will be running the show during minicamp.

The 49ers are clearly planning to start the second-year quarterback this upcoming season.

"This should come as a shock to nobody who has actually paid attention. Teams don't trade 3 first round picks to move up in the draft for a guy and then sit them for 2 years," a fan wrote.

"Garoppolo gets an excused absence from mandatory minicamp (note from his doctor)," Matt Barrows wrote. "Trey Lance, of course, was going to get all of the first-team reps anyway. This means there will be no distraction through the end of spring drills."

Trey Lance season has officially begun.

Garoppolo's days in the Bay Area, meanwhile, appear to be numbered.