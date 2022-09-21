49ers Have Made Official Roster Decision On Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after an apparent injury following a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to select quarterback Trey Lance.

After sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a season, the team was hoping this would be Lance's year. Unfortunately, during the second game of the season, Lance suffered a brutal injury.

During a rushing attempt, Lance was taken to the ground in an awkward way, which resulted in a broken ankle. Just a few days later, the 49ers have already replaced him on the roster.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the team placed Lance on injured reserve.

"The #49ers officially placed QB Trey Lance on Injured Reserve, with Marlon Mack taking his spot. They also added QB Kurt Benkert and RB Tevin Coleman to their practice squad," Rapoport said.

Lance was off to an uneven start to the season in his first two games. Immediately following his injury, the 49ers turned the keys back over to Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the team to victory.

Next up for the 49ers is a battle against the Denver Broncos.