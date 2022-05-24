49ers Have Reportedly Communicated Plan To Jimmy Garoppolo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Following the 2021 season, it certainly seemed like Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the move in the near future.

However, he remains on the San Francisco 49ers' roster heading into the back half of the offseason. After trading up to select Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the team now has a decision to make.

Keep Jimmy G on the roster for another season or officially give Lance the reins? According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the team still plans on trading Jimmy G.

According to Breer's report, the team hopes to do so before the 2022 season kicks off. Here's more, via Sports Illustrated:

Sources told Breer that while the 49ers have been patient, they’ve had an open line of communication with Garoppolo’s camp over the last few months, with both sides being willing to be flexible to find the best situation for the 30-year-old quarterback

While Garoppolo gets criticized for his play on the field, he once again led the 49ers to the NFC title game and nearly to another Super Bowl.

Despite his winning record, no other teams have made a compelling enough offer for him just yet.

Will that change in the near future?