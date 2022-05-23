49ers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with George Kittle. But they're giving Kittle some extra help in the form of an experienced veteran.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. Kroft is coming off a one-year run with the New York Jets, during which he had 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

While Kroft is hardly elite at his position, he might be a system fit in San Francisco. There's some overlap between the Jets and 49ers' offensive systems.

Prior to playing for the Jets, Kroft played two seasons for the Buffalo Bills. He played the previous four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyler Kroft was a third-round pick out of Rutgers in 2015. But he mainly saw special teams duties over the first two seasons. That changed in 2017.

Kroft became the Cincinnati Bengals' starter in 2017 and had the best season of his career. He had 42 receptions for 404 yards and seven touchdowns - all career highs.

But after an injury-shortened 2018, he was allowed to walk in free agency and wound up with the Bills. In two seasons in Buffalo, Kroft had 18 receptions for 180 yards and four touchdowns.

To date, Kroft has 101 receptions for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns in 81 games.

Is this a good signing for the 49ers?