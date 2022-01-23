The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

49ers Lose Key Defender Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Packers Game

San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the turf.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a a key member of their defensive backfield on Saturday night. Ahead of kickoff against the Packers, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that the Niners will be without cornerback Ambry Thomas against Aaron Rodgers and the Pack.

“49ers CB Ambry Thomas (knee) is INACTIVE,” Wagoner tweeted. “A big development for Niners, who will turn to Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman to step in.”

Just a day ago, San Francisco said it was “looking good” for Thomas and defensive end Nick Bosa. However, something must’ve changed in that time frame, as the rookie CB can no longer go.

Ambry was limited in practice throughout the week after suffering a bone bruise to his knee in the Wild Card round. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was quoted saying Thomas should be “all right” to play heading into the weekend.

“I’m hoping he’ll go,” Shanahan told reporters. “That’s why we’ve got him listed as questionable. I think he’ll be all right. That will come down to how he’s feeling on gameday.”

Now the 49ers will turn to Johnson and Norman in Thomas’ absence. No small task against a Packers offense that loves to pick on backup DB’s.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.