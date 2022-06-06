49ers Make Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo's Absence

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after winning the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be participating in the 49ers' mandatory minicamp.

Garoppolo was excused from showing up due to rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. It's also not known if he's even healthy enough to really participate in drills/throwing sessions.

The 49ers have yet to trade Garoppolo, even though they look destined to hand the keys over to Trey Lance.

Lance played in a few games as a rookie in 2021 when Garoppolo was banged up. He looked ready after finishing with 603 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Garoppolo was able to come back and lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

He finished the season with 3,810 yards through the air, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

We'll have to see if/when Garoppolo gets traded as training camp is less than two months away.