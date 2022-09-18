49ers Make Official Decision On George Kittle Sunday
49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle will reportedly be a no-go for San Francisco's game against the division rival Seahawks.
Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is inactive vs [Seattle]."
Losing a player of Kittle's caliber is always a tough loss.
Kittle was also ruled out for the 49ers' season-opener against Chicago last week as well. Given San Fran's offensive struggles in that game, it's clear that they missed not only his pass-catching ability but his blocking.
The Niners will look to Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley or Tyler Kroft in the meantime.