49ers Make Official Decision On Key Defensive Player

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The backend of the 49ers' defense is about to get even stronger.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCS Bay Area, the team has officially activated veteran DB Jimmie Ward from the injured reserve.

Ward had been out since Aug. 14 after injuring his hamstring in practice.

Last season, Ward had 77 total tackles, six pass deflections and two interceptions.

Over the past three seasons Ward has started 43 games and become one of the 49ers' best defensive players, evidenced by his No. 96 placement on the NFL Network's "Top 100" list.

Tashaun Gipson had stepped in admirably for Ward over the first four games, holding down the safety spot and tallying 11 tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.

Now, Ward is set to rejoin a San Francisco defense that has been menacing over the past three weeks, with the highest point total they've given up being 10 to the Denver Broncos.