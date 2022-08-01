49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury.

San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal.

Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire season. He was placed on injured reserve to make room for Spence.

Spence has bounced around the league after spending his first four seasons (2013-17) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's spent time with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was most recently with the Washington Commanders in 2021 but only played in one game.

Spence has played in 110 games with 57 starts and has racked up 207 total tackles (124 solo), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.