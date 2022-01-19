49ers OC Has A Telling Admission On Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has proven himself to be one of the most versatile in dominant weapons in all of football this season. Deebo bullied the Cowboys defense in Sunday’s 23-17 Wild Card win. On Wednesday, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spoke on Samuel’s captivating playoff performance. Highlighted for a 26-yard cutback touchdown run.

“I’ve never, ever, ever been around a player that’s called his own shot…” McDaniel said. “That was a special moment that only a special player could accomplish.”

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Deebo Samuel's cutback TD: "I've never, ever, ever been around a player that's called his own shot… That was a special moment that only a special player could accomplish." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 19, 2022

Samuel gained 110 total yards on 13 touches Sunday. Running the ball 10 times for 72 yards and a TD, while also catching three balls for an additional 38 yards.

The 49ers’ WRB1 has looked like a man among boys against defenses in 2021. At 6-feet, 215-pounds Deebo regularly bowls over linebackers and safeties. And relishes in man-handling cornerbacks after the catch.

Deebo Samuel is a dominant weapon on offense 🚀 @19problemz told Kyle Shanahan 𝙇𝙀𝙏'𝙎 𝙂𝙊! and put the ball in the box. Watch more @nflfilms highlights tonight on @paramountplus. #FTTB @49ers pic.twitter.com/dwweo42ILo — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 18, 2022

A first-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Samuel brought in 77 receptions for over 1,400 yards and six receiving TD’s. And gave the 49ers offense an added dimension in the run game gaining 365 yards on 59 carries and reaching the endzone eight times.

San Francisco takes on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers Saturday night for a chance to reach the NFC Championship game.