49ers OC Has A Telling Admission On Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel runs down the field while carrying the football.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel has proven himself to be one of the most versatile in dominant weapons in all of football this season. Deebo bullied the Cowboys defense in Sunday’s 23-17 Wild Card win. On Wednesday, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spoke on Samuel’s captivating playoff performance. Highlighted for a 26-yard cutback touchdown run.

“I’ve never, ever, ever been around a player that’s called his own shot…” McDaniel said. “That was a special moment that only a special player could accomplish.”

Samuel gained 110 total yards on 13 touches Sunday. Running the ball 10 times for 72 yards and a TD, while also catching three balls for an additional 38 yards.

The 49ers’ WRB1 has looked like a man among boys against defenses in 2021. At 6-feet, 215-pounds Deebo regularly bowls over linebackers and safeties. And relishes in man-handling cornerbacks after the catch.

A first-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Samuel brought in 77 receptions for over 1,400 yards and six receiving TD’s. And gave the 49ers offense an added dimension in the run game gaining 365 yards on 59 carries and reaching the endzone eight times.

San Francisco takes on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers Saturday night for a chance to reach the NFC Championship game.

