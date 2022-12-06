49ers Officially Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson will soon suit up for another NFL team.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the "49ers officially signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal."

Johnson has been a professional quarterback for 15 years and has made 23 different stops along the way.

In his decade-and-half long career ,Johnson is 1-8 in nine starts, completing 58% of his passes for 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

Last season, Johnson played in four games between the Jets and Ravens where he posted career NFL-highs in completion percentage, TDs and TD:INT ratio.

The 49ers are still reportedly showing interest in bringing Baker Mayfield into the fold, although head coach Kyle Shanahan said publicly that the move would "surprise" him.

With both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffering season-ending injuries, San Francisco can use all the insurance it can get as they attempt to make another deep playoff run.