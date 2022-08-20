SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Friday, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York said the organization is "happy" to keep veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

The team gave Jimmy G permission to seek trade partners earlier this year, but nothing has materialized.

"We’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster," York said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"Who the hell is we," one fan asked.

"Anyways. He won’t be on the team," another said.

"Lol. You’re not keeping Jimmy. Not at $20M," another wrote.

The Niners are fully committed to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance as their starting quarterback this coming season. And with Garoppolo set to count nearly $27 million against the franchise's cap in 2022, it doesn't make much sense to keep him on the roster.

York acknowledged that head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch may want to go in another direction.

"I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) want to do, but I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be," he added.

Garoppolo has been working out on his own, not attending team meetings and reportedly does not have access to the 49ers' playbook.