49ers' Plans For Christian McCaffrey Have Been Revealed
The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly waste no time getting running back Christian McCaffrey involved after acquiring him via trade Friday.
According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, McCaffrey is likely to see 20 snaps in Week 7's game vs. the Chiefs, with the possibility that the number increases depending on how the game goes.
Glazer went on to say that the former Panthers star is itching to play and has watched every Friday gameplan meeting for the 49ers this season (thanks to Kyle Shanahan recording them).
San Francisco will likely want to use their new weapon early and often in their Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.
He figures to be a huge part of what the 49ers do offensively as they hope to bring a Lomardi back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1995.