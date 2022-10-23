49ers' Plans For Christian McCaffrey Have Been Revealed

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs after his catch during a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly waste no time getting running back Christian McCaffrey involved after acquiring him via trade Friday.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, McCaffrey is likely to see 20 snaps in Week 7's game vs. the Chiefs, with the possibility that the number increases depending on how the game goes.

Glazer went on to say that the former Panthers star is itching to play and has watched every Friday gameplan meeting for the 49ers this season (thanks to Kyle Shanahan recording them).

San Francisco will likely want to use their new weapon early and often in their Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.

He figures to be a huge part of what the 49ers do offensively as they hope to bring a Lomardi back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1995.