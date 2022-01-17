49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

A San Francisco 49ers player had a brutally honest admission on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

It was a rough game for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense, which struggled for most of the contest. Prescott was 23 of 43 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Following the game, a 49ers defender admitted that the team’s defense wanted to make Prescott attempt to beat them.

“We went in there and did what we needed to do: Stop the run and force them to be one-dimensional. See if Prescott could win the game for them,” 49ers player Jimmie Ward said.

Interesting one from 49ers DB Jimmie Ward: He credits Cowboys and Dak Prescott talent, but also acknowledges SF game plan. "We went in there and did what we needed to do: Stop the run and force them to be one-dimensional. See if Prescott could win the game for them.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys weren’t able to get anything going in the running game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for just 45 yards on the ground.

Prescott and the Cowboys will need to be much better in 2022 if they’re going to make a deep playoff run.