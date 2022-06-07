49ers Player Compares Trey Lance, Patrick Mahomes

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward had some high (and funny) praise for new 49ers teammate Trey Lance.

When asked if he sees any similarities between Lance and the last QB he faced in practice, Ward said:

"Patrick [Mahomes], both of them going to be great quarterbacks, they light-skinned great quarterbacks, that’s the similarities."

The 49ers are praying Lance is able to make the second-year jump that Mahomes did. When the 23-year-old threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as he rose to become one of the faces of the league.

Between Lance and Mahomes, the two have very similar physical builds.

But Mahomes is regarded as a much more natural thrower of the football, as the 49ers had to retool Trey's throwing motion this offseason.

Niners fans should be happy to hear another player sing Trey Lance's praises entering 2022 though, as George Kittle couldn't speak highly enough of the QB on Brandon Marshall's "I Am Athlete" podcast.