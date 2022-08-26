49ers Player Fires Back At NFL For Seemingly Incorrect Fine

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL players get fined for various infractions on a seemingly daily basis. But one player is fighting back over what he considers an incorrect fine.

This week San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum received a fine of $5,305. The fine letter states that his pants failed to cover his knee area during the 49ers' recent game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Odum vehemently disagrees though. Taking to Twitter, Odum posted a copy of the letter as well as a screenshot of the game - where his knees were pretty clearly covered up.

"So I got fined 5k.. yeah The NFL something else’s. Talking about my knees NOT covered. Where?" Odum tweeted.

Based on the picture above, it seems as though the league might have mistaken George Odum for one of his teammates. There is a player standing behind Odum who may be exposing his knee, but it isn't Odum.

If this is a case of mistaken identity then Odum has a great case to get his fine reversed. But if it isn't, then the NFL is probably going to have some extra evidence to show the wider football world to avoid getting any more egg on their face.

Odum is a former First-Team All-Pro safety heading into his first season with the 49ers after spending the first four with the Indianapolis Colts. He joined the 49ers on a three-year, $10.95 million deal in free agency.