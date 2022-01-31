49ers Player Gets Emotional When Asked About Jimmy Garoppolo

It certainly sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo has taken his last snap as the San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback.

Standout fullback Kyle Juszczyk took the podium on Monday afternoon to discuss the 49ers’ season following the team’s loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship on Monday.

During his remarks, Juszczyk got emotional when talking about Garoppolo, indicating the 30-year-old quarterback won’t be playing for the 49ers next season.