49ers Player Gets Emotional When Asked About Jimmy Garoppolo

It certainly sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo has taken his last snap as the San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback.
Standout fullback Kyle Juszczyk took the podium on Monday afternoon to discuss the 49ers’ season following the team’s loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship on Monday.
During his remarks, Juszczyk got emotional when talking about Garoppolo, indicating the 30-year-old quarterback won’t be playing for the 49ers next season.
“We love him and we wish him the best” said a clearly emotional Juszczyk when asked how it felt to have likely played his last snaps with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers, via Rob Lowder of Striking Gold.
This was always going to be the outcome, regardless of how the Niners’ season ended.
The 49ers drafted former North Dakota State star Trey Lance for a reason. He got some good experience this past season and spent most of it learning from the sideline. That’s an ideal outcome for the 49ers.
San Francisco is expected to trade Garoppolo this offseason. Early indicators say the team could get a first-round pick for the veteran quarterback.