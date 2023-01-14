49ers Player Getting Roasted For Dumb Hit On Geno Smith

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward is getting crushed for a bone-headed hit during the first half of today's playoff game.

Ward blasted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as he slid with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half. Not only was the hit dirty, it also put Seattle in field goal range.

Veteran kicker Jason Myers converted the kick to give the Seahawks a 17-16 lead heading into the half.

The NFL world took to Twitter to criticize Ward for this mistake.

"Just a stupid play. Untimely put them in FG range," one fan wrote.

"Dumbest shit they could’ve done," another said.

"Dude is an idiot," another added.

In addition to this late-half mistake, Ward also got burned by wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for the Seahawks' second touchdown of the game.

The Niners will need better from Ward in the second half if they want to take care of business in this Wild Card home game.