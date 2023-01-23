49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win.

Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone."

Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of backbreaking interceptions.

The Cowboys failed to get much of anything going on offense against the league's best defense, getting next to nothing out of the run game and no real consistency from their playmakers outside of CeeDee Lamb.

49ers DB's were sitting on a lot of Dallas' routes and at some points running them for the Cowboys, especially after running back Tony Pollard went down with a leg injury.

Sunday's defeat made for another disappointing playoff loss for Dak Prescott and Co. which has seemingly been a theme of the last quarter-century of Cowboys football.