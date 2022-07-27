49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Officially Cleared: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco 49ers made an official decision on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

After leading the 49ers to the NFC title game, Garoppolo underwent offseason shoulder surgery. That put his status for the 2022 season in question, but the latest reports suggest he'll be good to go.

"QB Jimmy Garoppolo was officially cleared after undergoing his physical with the #49ers this afternoon," 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco reported. "He does NOT open training on the PUP list after undergoing shoulder surgery on March 8."

Fans know the latest news opens the door for a potential trade.

"Seahawks need to figure out a way to get this dude to Seattle," one fan said.

"The 49ers are no longer on the hook for Garoppolo's $7.5 million injury guarantee and a passed physical can obviously only help a potential trade along," 49ers reporter David Lombardi said.

Earlier this afternoon, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear Jimmy G won't be starting for the team this year.

“We had an awesome run with Jimmy. It was great," he said. "But when you have a salary cap… This is a decision we made last year. And Jimmy gave Trey the year we thought he needed.”

Where will Garoppolo play next?