49ers RB Carted To Locker Room After 1st Play Of The Game

A closeup of a 49ers football helmet. Kyle Shanahan revealed his starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens ahead of Week 3.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Just one play into their division round game against the Packers, San Francisco is already down a member of the backfield. Per Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was carted off with an injury.

“49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. carted to the locker room,” Schneidman tweeted.

It isn’t clear what injury Wilson suffered, but its clear that it was significant enough that he couldn’t make it to the locker room under his own power.

Wilson was the 49ers third leading rusher this season. Carrying the ball 79 times for 294 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The fourth-year back isn’t quite as big a part of San Francisco’s offense as he was last year. But, he’s still a notable contributor to what Kyle Shanahan wants to do on offense.

At 6-feet, 213-pounds, Wilson is powerfully built and helps the 49ers ground-and-pound rushing attack.

Now San Francisco will have to lean heavier on rookie Elijah Mitchell as they attempt to erase a seven-point Packers lead.

