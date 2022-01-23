49ers RB Carted To Locker Room After 1st Play Of The Game

Just one play into their division round game against the Packers, San Francisco is already down a member of the backfield. Per Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was carted off with an injury.

“49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. carted to the locker room,” Schneidman tweeted.

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. carted to the locker room. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 23, 2022

It isn’t clear what injury Wilson suffered, but its clear that it was significant enough that he couldn’t make it to the locker room under his own power.

Wilson was the 49ers third leading rusher this season. Carrying the ball 79 times for 294 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The fourth-year back isn’t quite as big a part of San Francisco’s offense as he was last year. But, he’s still a notable contributor to what Kyle Shanahan wants to do on offense.

At 6-feet, 213-pounds, Wilson is powerfully built and helps the 49ers ground-and-pound rushing attack.

Now San Francisco will have to lean heavier on rookie Elijah Mitchell as they attempt to erase a seven-point Packers lead.