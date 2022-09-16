49ers Receive Significant George Kittle Update

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

George Kittle is present for the 49ers' practice session on Friday, per team insider David Lombardi.

Kittle missed the first game of the 2022 season due to a groin injury.

The veteran tight end is reportedly "moving well" during warmups.

Kittle suffered a groin injury during a light practice session the week of the Niners' season opener against the Chicago Bears. The injury was originally listed as day-to-day, but he was unable to recover before Week 1.

Kittle hasn't notched a full season since 2018 — and that streak will not be broken this year. The three-time Pro Bowler reeled in 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns through 14 games last year.

This encouraging update on Kittle's injury status has him trending in the right direction to take the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Niners will look to bounce back with a win after their disappointing start to the