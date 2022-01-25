The Spun

49ers Released Defensive Back On Tuesday Afternoon

San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the turf.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers cut a member of the defensive backfield ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

On Tuesday, the team announced the release of safety Jarrod Wilson. There was no corresponding move paired with Wilson’s departure, so a spot on the 49ers 53-man roster remains open.

Wilson played in four games with the Niners after signing to the team’s practice squad. He also saw time throughout the year on special teams, including the playoffs. Wilson played 22 ST snaps in the 49ers upset win over the Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

San Franscisco has a number of players designated to return from the injured reserve. Including wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, safety Tavon Wilson and running back Trent Cannon.

The 49ers face off against the Los Angeles Rams for a third time this season, but this time with a Super Bowl berth on the line. San Fran swept the season series, blowing LA out in Week 10 and winning an OT thriller in the final game of the regular season.

