49ers Released Former First Round Pick On Monday

The San Francisco 49ers released a cornerback on Monday afternoon.

They officially cut ties with Darqueze Dennard as the first round of roster cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon.

Dennard is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2014. He spent the first six seasons of his career with them before playing one season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

After that, he played for the New York Giants and the 49ers last season.

He's played in 87 games during his career and has compiled 313 total tackles (230 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and 27 passes defended.

His best individual season came in 2017 when he finished with 85 total tackles (61 solo), two interceptions, and six passes defended.

Teams that are thin on cornerback depth could see Dennard as a good option heading into the season. We'll have to see if a deal materializes.