49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win.

Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.

He initially signed with the 49ers after the season-ending injury suffered by former starting quarterback Trey Lance. He eventually slipped to the practice squad, where he's been for the past month.

"The #49ers released QB Kurt Benkert from their practice squad," NFL reporter Ari Meirov said.

The former undrafted quarterback has had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and now the 49ers.

We'll have to wait and see where he lands next.