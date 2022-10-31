49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco.

On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line.

Snead saw 28 total snaps in the Niners' win over the Rams in Week 8 and has seen action in two games for the team this season.

The 49ers waived an offensive lineman to make room for Snead on the active roster, who has already been picked up by the Jags.

Snead has played eight NFL seasons between the Saints, Ravens, Panthers, Raiders and San Francisco; totaling 3,431 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns across 97 career games.

For now, the 49ers will reportedly work out several wide receivers and defensive backs, including names such as Mohamed Sanu and Tajae Sharpe.