49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice squad. Snead joined the team in August but was released during final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Snead played five games for the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers last year. He had just a handful of receptions - the lowest of his career.

It's been a pretty rough decline for Snead, who once seemed primed for stardom with the New Orleans Saints. Now his career appears to be on life support.

After going undrafted out of Ball State in 2014, Snead signed with the New Orleans Saints after being cut by the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Snead made an immediate impact in 2015, recording nearly 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie and another 895 yards the following year. But in 2017 he was limited to just eight receptions in 11 games.

Snead signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but totaled under 1,500 yards in three seasons with the team. He spent 2021 split between the Raiders and Panthers before becoming a free agent again.

Will Willie Snead find a new team for this season?