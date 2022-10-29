49ers Reportedly Considering Another Notable Trade

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Just over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers shocked the football world by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Following that move, the 49ers could be making yet another before the NFL's trade deadline arrives. According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, another running back trade could be in the team's future.

As Elijah Mitchell nears a return, teams have reportedly been calling the 49ers about Jeff Wilson Jr.

"The #49ers have received calls on RB Jeff Wilson and are willing to listen to potential offers, per sources. Wilson is playing well – ranking 11th in rushing with 454 yards – but the arrival of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell's close return has crowded the backfield," Fowler said.

Wilson filled in admirably for Mitchell after he was placed on injured reserve. However, with the addition of McCaffrey and Mitchell close to a return, Wilson could be the odd man out.

The NFL's trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET.