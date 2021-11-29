49ers Reportedly Get Promising News On Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have gotten some great news on receiver/running back Deebo Samuel after he got injured on Sunday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel will have an MRI on Monday on his groin and it appears as if it’s not a major injury.

#49ers WR/offensive weapon Deebo Samuel will have an MRI on his groin today and while he’s expected to miss a little time, it’s not considered a major injury, source said. Good news going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

This will also make fantasy owners of Samuel very pleased.

Samuel has been electric this season for the 49ers and has officially gone over the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the first time in his career.

He has six games of 90+ receiving yards this season and in four of those, he had 100+ yards. His best one came opening week (Sept. 12) against the Detroit Lions when he finished with nine receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown.

His last 100-yard game came on Oct. 31 against the Chicago Bears when he finished with 171 yards on six receptions.

Samuel has also been quite the rusher this season. He had two rushing touchdowns and 66 yards overall against Minnesota on Sunday before he had to leave the game.

He has 203 yards and five touchdowns on the ground on 25 carries overall to go along with his five receiving touchdowns.

He’ll need to be back in the lineup ASAP if San Francisco is to continue its playoff push.