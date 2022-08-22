49ers Reportedly 'Love' 1 Of Their 2022 Draft Picks

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers had nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft but none inside the top 60. However, one of their mid-round picks is really turning heads at training camp.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the 49ers "love" rookie right guard Spencer Burford. Per the report, the team already sees him as a multi-year pro and starting quarterback Trey Lance "has total trust in him."

“It’s like he’s already a five-year pro,” a team source told Schultz. “He’s very sound, very smart and very long. He ran outside-zone in college… Plug-and-play guy..."

Burford was a fourth-round pick out of UTSA in the 2022 NFL Draft. He fell to them on Day 3, towards the end of the round at pick 134.

If he's as good as Schultz's source says, the 49ers may have a gem on their hands.

Spencer Burford was a two-time All-Conference USA selection while at UTSA. He mostly played left tackle in college but demonstrated an ability to play all across the offensive line.

Burford didn't blow people away at the NFL Scouting Combine, but many scouts and analysts praised him for his quickness. In San Francisco's offense, which relies upon zone blocking, he might just fit in like a glove.

Burford wasn't exactly heavily recruited coming out of high school back in 2018. If he can parlay the skill so many people overlooked into NFL stardom, he'll have a lot to be proud of.