49ers Reportedly Make Decision On Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot, the 49ers were hoping he'd be back in time for a potential playoff run. But since the emergence of seventh-rounder Brock Purdy, San Fran is reportedly prepared to roll with the rookie even if Jimmy G comes back.

Per FOX's Jay Glazer:

Jimmy Garoppolo [is] really attacking his rehab aggressively to get cleared in time to actually return later on this postseason. The 49ers, they're holding out hop that he could actually return... NFC Championship Game, maybe the Super Bowl if they make it that far. However ... if he returns it is to be a backup. This is Brock Purdy's team moving forward.

The 49ers won 10 straight to finish the season thanks to the play of both Garoppolo and Purdy. But Purdy has gotten into such a rhythm in recent weeks that he's made it hard for San Fran to look back.

You have to wonder what the future holds for both Jimmy G and Trey Lance if Brock takes them to the Super Bowl. But the Niners have to make it out of a close game against Seattle first.